Education technology company 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) today had a large opening gap of -92.0%.

Why Is TWOU Moving?

2U shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 and 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates and multiple firms downgraded the stock.

