15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2% to $115.74 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.40 billion in the latest quarter. Apple will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.9% to close at $209.68 on Monday.
- Before the opening bell, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.27 billion. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.2% to $58.30 in after-hours trading.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates. McDermott shares dipped 32.5% to $6.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares gained 0.1% to $281.73 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion. Celgene shares fell 0.4% to $92.61 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $8.97 billion after the closing bell. Allstate shares fell 1.1% to close at $101.81 on Monday.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) raised preliminary Q2 EPS and sales guidance. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance. RH shares climbed 4.4% to $138.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares rose 0.4% to $82.80 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion. Gilead shares gained 0.5% to $68.19 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion before the opening bell. HCA shares gained 1.3% to $148.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion in the latest quarter. Eli Lilly will release earnings before the markets open. Eli Lilly shares gained 0.1% to $108.73 in after-hours trading.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported better-than-expected sales for its second quarter and raised its full-year 2019 sales guidance. The company also reported a 3.25 million share common stock offering. Beyond Meat shares dropped 14% to $191.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion. Mondelez shares fell 0.1% to $54.84 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) to post quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion after the closing bell. Amgen shares gained 0.2% to $176.37 in after-hours trading.
