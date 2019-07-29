8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 1.2% to close at $69.20 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion after the closing bell. Sanmina shares rose 2.4% to close at $32.26 on Friday.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is in advanced talks to buy Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported. Genomic Health shares rose 5.6% to close at $68.66 on Friday, while EXACT Sciences shares gained 1.6% to close at $117.92 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $720.69 million. Cooper Tire shares fell 1.9% to close at $30.47 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $941.14 million in the latest quarter. Mercury General will release earnings before the markets open. Mercury General shares rose 0.2% to close at $62.15 on Friday.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 0.2% to close at $73.62 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. Reinsurance Group shares rose 2.3% to close at $162.99 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.