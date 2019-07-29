8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 1.2% to close at $69.20 on Friday.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is in advanced talks to buy Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported. Genomic Health shares rose 5.6% to close at $68.66 on Friday, while EXACT Sciences shares gained 1.6% to close at $117.92 on Friday.

