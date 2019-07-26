A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; GDP Data In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). Data on Gross Domestic Product growth for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 76 points to 27,172, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 9.25 points to 3,015.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 35.75 points to 8,017.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $63.45 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $56.26 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.8%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.3%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.45%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.69%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.24% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.19%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Masco shares fell 0.4 percent to $42.22 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.