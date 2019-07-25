On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is implying a 3.9% move when the company reports earnings on Thursday. That is slightly below the 4.8% move over the last eight quarters.

One trade caught Khouw's attention during the session. There was a buyer of the July 2060/2065 call spread for $1. The trade breaks even at $2,061 or around 3% above the closing price on Wednesday. The maximal profit for the trade is $4.