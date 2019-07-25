12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares fell 3.8% to $41.57 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $62.46 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares gained 0.1% to $2,002.50 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion. 3M shares fell 0.6% to $178.30 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares gained 0.9% to $206.44 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion in the latest quarter. Southwest will release earnings before the markets open. Southwest shares gained 0.3% to $54.90 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion. Starbucks shares rose 0.3% to $90.90 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) to post quarterly earnings at $11.33 per share on revenue of $38.17 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to close at $1,137.81 on Wednesday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Tesla shares dipped 11% to $235.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $27.08 billion before the opening bell. Comcast shares gained 0.2% to $44.95 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $11.96 billion. American Airlines shares gained 1.1% to $34.95 in after-hours trading.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. PayPal shares fell 4.3% to $116.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.67 billion. Intel shares fell 0.5% to $52.64 in after-hours trading.
