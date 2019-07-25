12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers shares fell 3.8% to $41.57 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion. 3M shares fell 0.6% to $178.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Facebook shares gained 0.9% to $206.44 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion in the latest quarter. Southwest will release earnings before the markets open. Southwest shares gained 0.3% to $54.90 in after-hours trading.

