Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $14.44 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $44.85 billion.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $20.32 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $17.96 billion.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $24.91 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.
- General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion.
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $491.60 million.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $524.03 million.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $629.66 million.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $487.55 million.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $905.68 million.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $775.37 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $35.20 billion.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $16.51 billion.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $690.27 million.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.67 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $555.10 million.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $805.70 million.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $832.37 million.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $528.37 million.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $444.90 million.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $552.53 million.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $850.09 million.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $781.40 million.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $505.24 million.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $307.55 million.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $539.35 million.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $339.13 million.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
