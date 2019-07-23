Market Overview

Harley-Davidson Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 7:35am
Harley-Davidson Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.2 by 21.67%. This is a 3.95 percent decrease over earnings of $1.52 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.434 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 billion by 0.42%. This is a 5.97% decrease over sales of $1.525 billion the same period last year.

"In the second quarter we achieved significant advancements under our More Roads plan and we continued to lay a solid foundation for future growth," said CEO Matt Levatich. "The decisions and investments we're making, within a highly dynamic and competitive global marketplace, demonstrate our intense focus to build the next generation of riders and maximize shareholder value."

Harley-Davidson shares were trading down 3% at $33.24 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.22 and a 52-week low of $31.36.

