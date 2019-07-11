Market Overview

Meet LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's New All-Electric Motorcycle
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 1:37pm   Comments
Meet LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's New All-Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has unveiled a new all-electric motorcycle model called LiveWire, which will be available this year.

U.S. LiveWire customers will receive free charging on ChargePoint stations at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years. Harley-Davidson will provide U.S. LiveWire owners with 500 kW of free charging service at Electrify America DCFC charging stations.

See Also: Analysts Aren't Too Optimistic Following Harley-Davidson's Earnings Miss

The motorcycle has been described as “an exhilarating and evocative new model designed to offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product.”

Harley-Davidson shares traded higher by 1% at $36 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.22 and a 52-week low of $31.36.

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson.

