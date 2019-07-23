10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $14.20 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 0.7% to $360.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion after the closing bell. Visa shares gained 0.1% to $180.80 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.1% to $51.25 in pre-market trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY19 EPS guidance in-line with analyst estimates. Whirlpool shares fell 1.9% to $145.56 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion in the latest quarter. JetBlue will release earnings before the markets open. JetBlue shares rose 0.3% to $19.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to post quarterly earnings at $3.77 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Chipotle shares rose 0.2% to $743.99 in pre-market trading.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Brown & Brown shares gained 1% to $35.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. AutoNation shares fell 0.2% to close at $41.95 on Monday.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) reported a $100 million common stock offering. Clear Channel Outdoor shares fell 1.2% to close at $4.19 on Monday.
- Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $19.55 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares gained 0.2% to $133.17 in pre-market trading.
