10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $14.20 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 0.7% to $360.00 in pre-market trading.

Before the markets open, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.1% to $51.25 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: WHR) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY19 EPS guidance in-line with analyst estimates. Whirlpool shares fell 1.9% to $145.56 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion in the latest quarter. JetBlue will release earnings before the markets open. JetBlue shares rose 0.3% to $19.01 in pre-market trading.

