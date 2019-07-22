Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $553.10 million.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion.
  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $298.31 million.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $168.98 million.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $197.27 million.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.39 million.
  • Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $144.15 million.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $199.86 million.
  • PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $85.92 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $553.25 million.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $834.62 million.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $632.33 million.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $605.90 million.
  • Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $140.52 million.
  • Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $136.54 million.
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $725.50 million.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $579.48 million.
  • American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $204.38 million.
  • HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $64.38 million.
  • HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.15 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

