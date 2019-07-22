Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $553.10 million.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $298.31 million.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $168.98 million.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $197.27 million.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.39 million.
- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $144.15 million.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $199.86 million.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $85.92 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $553.25 million.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $834.62 million.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $632.33 million.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $605.90 million.
- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $140.52 million.
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $136.54 million.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $725.50 million.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $579.48 million.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $204.38 million.
- HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $64.38 million.
- HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.15 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.