8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $10.82 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 0.9% to $129.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares fell 0.1% to $38.74 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares fell 0.1% to $38.74 in after-hours trading.





(NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 2.7% to $140.05 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. State Street shares gained 3.1% to close at $56.29 on Thursday.

