8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $10.82 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares rose 0.9% to $129.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares fell 0.1% to $38.74 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 2.7% to $140.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. State Street shares gained 3.1% to close at $56.29 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance. Skechers shares climbed 12.6% to $39.24 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion before the opening bell. ManpowerGroup shares gained 0.7% to close at $90.18 on Thursday.
- Before the opening bell, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion. BlackRock shares rose 1% to $479.98 in after-hours trading.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. Capital One shares rose 1.4% to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.
