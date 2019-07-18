Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16. This is a 3.48% increase over earnings of $1.15 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.157 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. This is a 3.53% increase over sales of $4.981 billion the same period last year.

Danaher shares were trading at $139.65 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $145.50 and a 52-week low of $94.59.

