Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.00 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $836.92 million.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $28.91 billion.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $20.29 billion.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $481.52 million.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $440.99 million.
- Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $724.99 million.
- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $830.16 million.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $338.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $168.51 million.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $11.34 billion.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $252.33 million.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $296.39 million.
- Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $296.39 million.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
- Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $131.97 million.
