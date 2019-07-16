Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2019 4:12am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.00 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $836.92 million.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $28.91 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $20.29 billion.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $481.52 million.
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
  • First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $440.99 million.
  • Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $724.99 million.
  • Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $830.16 million.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $338.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $168.51 million.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $11.34 billion.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $252.33 million.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $296.39 million.
  • Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $296.39 million.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
  • Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $131.97 million.

