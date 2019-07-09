6 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $132.62 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: HELE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $351.53 million after the closing bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.3% to close at $132.55 on Monday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) reported a 4.1 million share common stock offering. AquaVenture shares dropped 5.5% to $17.80 in the after-hours trading session.

