Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $129.51 million.
  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.
  • Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $351.53 million.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.
  • KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $40.42 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HELE + ASPU)

68 Biggest Movers From Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Green Peak Innovations Announces First Michigan Dispensary: Bay City Gets The Prize