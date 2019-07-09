Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $129.51 million.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $351.53 million.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.
- KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $40.42 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.