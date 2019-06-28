5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 1.5% to $191.00 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Nike shares fell 0.1% to $83.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates. Smart Global shares dropped 13.5% to $18.61 in the after-hours trading session.

