Apogee Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2019 2:29pm   Comments
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the first quarter.

Apogee Enterprises reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 57 cents. This is a 6.45% decrease over earnings of 62 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $355.365 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $327.39 million. This is a 5.60% increase over sales of $336.531 million the same period last year.

Apogee Enterprises also issued FY2020 guidance above analyst estimates.

Apogee Enterprises shares traded higher by 12% at $44.16 Thursday afternoon.

