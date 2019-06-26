Market Overview

UniFirst Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 8:59am   Comments
UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.46 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69. This is a 55.7% increase over earnings of $1.58 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $453.72 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $441.7 million. This is a 6.16% increase over sales of $427.384 million the same period last year.

The company sees FY2019 EPS of $8.75-$8.85 compared to the $7.96 estimate.

UniFirst shares closed Tuesday at $166.59.

