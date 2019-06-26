Market Overview

Extreme Networks To Acquire Aerohive Networks For $272 million
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is to acquire Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) for approximately $272 million.

The two companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Extreme will acquire the outstanding shares of common stock of Aerohive at a price of $4.45 per share in cash.

Aerohive's net cash balance was $62 million at the end of March, the deal is equivalent to the value of $210 million.

Extreme Networks, shares are trading up 1.60% at $5.73. Aerohive Networks shares are trading up 39.18% at $4.44 premarket.

Extreme Networks Experienced A Challenging Quarter, Cowen Downgrades Stock

