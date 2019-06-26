8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.6% to $54.01 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $657.23 million in the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares rose 0.4% to $37.25 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Micron shares climbed 8.3% to $35.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $301.65 million. Actuant shares fell 0.2% to $24.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $981.11 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares gained 0.8% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. FedEx shares gained 0.7% to $157.10 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion. Rite Aid shares fell 0.2% to $6.84 in pre-market trading.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) reported an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Vermillion shares tumbled 11.4% to $0.78 in the pre-market trading session.
