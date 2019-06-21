Market Overview

Korn Ferry Falls On Lower Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 8:12am
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) on Thursday afternoon reported fourth-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 10% increase over earnings of 8 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $502.5 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $499.45 million. This is a 2.89% increase over sales of $488.364 million the same period last year.

The company sees first-quarter EPS of 73 cents-81 cents versus an 80 cent estimate, and sees sales of $466 million-$486 million versus a $492.78 million estimate.

Korn Ferry shares were trading lower by 7.7% at $44.77 in Friday's pre-market session.

