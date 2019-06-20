Market Overview

Darden Restaurants Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Shares Fall
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.72. This is a 26.62% increase over earnings of $1.39 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.23 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. This is a 4.50% increase over sales of $2.134 billion the same period last year.

The parent company of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse raised its quarterly dividend from 75 cents to 88 cents per share.

Darden Restaurants shares were trading down 4.91% at $112.50 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range of $125.33 and $93.18.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

