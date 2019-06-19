Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 4:01am
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $564.03 million.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $764.87 million.
  • Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $839.07 million.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $169.17 million.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.29 million.

