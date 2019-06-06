Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $819.00 million.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $441.00 million.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $303.27 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $132.98 million.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $121.47 million.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $319.54 million.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $206.03 million.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $536.58 million.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $958.75 million.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $208.15 million.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $40.68 million.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.03 million.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $34.99 million.
