8 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 3.1 percent to $93.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 3.1 percent to $93.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares fell 0.3 percent to $7.45 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GME) to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares fell 0.3 percent to $7.45 in after-hours trading. Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak FY20 sales guidance. Box shares fell 14.3 percent to $15.36 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: BOX) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak FY20 sales guidance. Box shares fell 14.3 percent to $15.36 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion in the latest quarter. Navistar will release earnings before the markets open. Navistar shares fell 0.2 percent to close at $31.10 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor