Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $733.16 million.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $141.17 million.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $435.10 million.
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $101.63 million.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.17 million.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.3 million.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $37.07 million.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $67.15 million.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $316.96 million.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $704.05 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $238.68 million.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $161.45 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $789.23 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $130.54 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.73 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $77.89 million.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $202.32 million.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $78.25 million.
