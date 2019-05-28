7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 2 percent to $63.62 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $479.47 million in the latest quarter. HEICO will release earnings after the markets close. HEICO shares fell 0.1 percent to $104.09 in after-hours trading.
- First Sensor confirmed that it is in advanced takeover talks with TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL), Reuters reported. TE Connectivity shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $86.67 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $413.52 million. American Woodmark shares gained 1.5 percent to close at $85.39 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $813.93 million after the closing bell. Workday shares fell 0.1 percent to $210.50 in after-hours trading.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) agreed to acquire eleven dry bulk vessels from Delphin Shipping LLC for $139.5 million. Star Bulk Carriers shares gained 1.9 percent to close at $7.42 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $526.67 million. Momo shares fell 0.1 percent to $25.99 in after-hours trading.
