8 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 0.3 percent to $53.00 in after-hours trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Autodesk shares fell 8.5 percent to $155.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. Intuit shares gained 1.5 percent to $245.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.32 per share on revenue of $326.10 million in the latest quarter. Hibbett will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares gained 1.4 percent to $20.10 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates. HP shares gained 3.3 percent to $19.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. Ross Stores shares fell 3 percent to $91.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $200.49 million before the opening bell. Buckle shares rose 1.9 percent to $16.90 in after-hours trading.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Deckers Outdoor shares surged 5.2 percent to $155.00 in the after-hours trading session.
