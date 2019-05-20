Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.29 million.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $259.70 million.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $586.57 million.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $559.30 million.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $441.58 million.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $161.15 million.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $33.84 million.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
Earnings Scheduled
