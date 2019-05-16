Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $125.03 billion.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.29 million.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.
- Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $374.90 million.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $202.63 million.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $342.96 million.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $63.80 million.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $96.52 million.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.85 million.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $7.21 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $225.73 million.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $189.19 million.
- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $64.23 million.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $126.21 million.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $200.61 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.94 million.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $36.63 million.
