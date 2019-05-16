Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 4:16am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $125.03 billion.
  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $223.29 million.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.
  • Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.
  • NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $374.90 million.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $202.63 million.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $342.96 million.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $63.80 million.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $96.52 million.
  • Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.85 million.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $7.21 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $225.73 million.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $189.19 million.
  • Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $64.23 million.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $126.21 million.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $200.61 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.94 million.
  • Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $36.63 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

