8 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares fell 0.4 percent to $21.89 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $12.90 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $52.02 on Tuesday.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong 2019 guidance. Container Store shares jumped 15.9 percent to $9.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $391.05 million. Childrens Place shares fell 0.3 percent to $111.75 in after-hours trading.

