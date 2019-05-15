8 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares fell 0.4 percent to $21.89 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $12.90 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $52.02 on Tuesday.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong 2019 guidance. Container Store shares jumped 15.9 percent to $9.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $391.05 million. Childrens Place shares fell 0.3 percent to $111.75 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $0.97 per share on revenue of $13.32 billion in the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares rose 1.1 percent to $176.75 in after-hours trading.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Agilent shares dipped 9.9 percent to $68.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods shares fell 0.84 percent to close at $21.16 on Tuesday.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued weak sales guidance. 8x8 shares fell 5.2 percent to $22.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.