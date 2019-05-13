Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2019 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.
  • Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.83 million.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
  • Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.04 million.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.19 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $506.46 million.
  • Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $694.58 million.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $850.05 million.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $142.40 million.
  • STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $738.50 million.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $189.75 million.
  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.78 million.
  • Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $91.32 million.
  • Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $14.09 million.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $210.60 million.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $132.82 million.
  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $64.56 million.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share.

