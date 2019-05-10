8 Stocks To Watch For May 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $135.47 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: MAR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $135.47 on Thursday. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. GoPro shares climbed 9 percent to $7.27 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. GoPro shares climbed 9 percent to $7.27 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to have earned $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion in the latest quarter. Viacom will release earnings before the markets open. Viacom shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $28.50 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: VIAB) to have earned $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion in the latest quarter. Viacom will release earnings before the markets open. Viacom shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $28.50 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Wynn Resorts shares dropped 4.6 percent to $130.00 in the after-hours trading session.

