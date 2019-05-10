Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $467.87 million.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $449.63 million.
- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $145.68 million.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $141.12 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $672.29 million.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $540.61 million.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $137.09 million.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $289.80 million.
- Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE: HPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $525.47 million.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $676.97 million.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $55.13 million.
- Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $232.96 million.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $152.32 million.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $352.15 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $132.10 million.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $122.00 million.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.68 million.
