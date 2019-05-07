10 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 3.3 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion after the closing bell. Electronic Arts shares fell 0.3 percent to $93.50 in pre-market trading.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. AIG shares climbed 7.2 percent to $50.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.8 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. TransDigm shares fell 0.3 percent to $474.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion in the latest quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.01 percent to $344.25 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

