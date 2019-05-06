Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $14.76 billion.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $229.97 million.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $411.53 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $542.26 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $12.28 billion.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $624.66 million.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
- AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $965.48 million.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $879.90 million.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $680.76 million.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5.91 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $648.83 million.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $876.86 million.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $412.43 million.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $544.42 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $404.66 million.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
- Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $223.70 million.
- The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $376.81 million.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $256.20 million.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $234.03 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.