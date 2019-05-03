Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $924.26 million.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $683.38 million.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $28.23 billion.
  • Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
  • Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
  • New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $197.10 million.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $435.24 million.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $160.96 million.
  • Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $227.72 million.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $119.31 million.
  • W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $300.36 million.
  • HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $144.12 million.
  • Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $413.87 million.
  • AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $343.77 million.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $170.33 million.

