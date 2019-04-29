8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) to post quarterly earnings at $10.58 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.02 percent to $1,272.48 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.3 percent to $22.50 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share. Loews shares rose 0.02 percent to $50.19 in after-hours trading.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) disclosed that Zynquista was approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with Type 1 diabetes. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 11.4 percent to $6.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell. McDermott shares rose 1.8 percent to $9.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion in the latest quarter. Western Digital will release earnings after the markets close. Western Digital shares fell 0.02 percent to $50.91 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion. MGM shares fell 0.9 percent to $28.06 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion after the closing bell. Reinsurance Group shares fell 0.5 percent to $149.73 in after-hours trading.
