8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) to post quarterly earnings at $10.58 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.02 percent to $1,272.48 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion before the opening bell. ON Semiconductor shares gained 0.3 percent to $22.50 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share. Loews shares rose 0.02 percent to $50.19 in after-hours trading.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) disclosed that Zynquista was approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with Type 1 diabetes. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 11.4 percent to $6.64 in the after-hours trading session.

