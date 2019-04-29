Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $247.33 million.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $610.85 million.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $928.69 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $10.58 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $794.83 million.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $951.93 million.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $468.28 million.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $773.89 million.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $751.30 million.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $623.66 million.
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
