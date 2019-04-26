10 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $37.42 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares fell 0.3 percent to $118.30 in after-hours trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Ford shares climbed 7.1 percent to $10.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion in the latest quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland will release earnings before the markets open. Archer-Daniels-Midland fell 2.48 percent to close at $41.72 on Thursday.
- Before the markets open, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion. AutoNation shares rose 0.6 percent to $39.75 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Amazon shares rose 0.6 percent to $1,913.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.60 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 1.1 percent to $33.79 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.5 percent to $69.00 in after-hours trading.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued worse-than-expected Q2 and FY19 guidance. Intel shares dropped 7.1 percent to $53.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $64.29 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.3 percent to $81.99 in after-hours trading.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Capital One shares gained 3.4 percent to $91.00 in the after-hours trading session.
