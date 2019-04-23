12 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $775.23 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 0.4 percent to $34.52 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $18.00 billion before the opening bell. United Technologies shares gained 0.6 percent to $137.75 in pre-market trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. Whirlpool shares surged 8.1 percent to $150.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $17.47 billion. Centene shares gained 1.9 percent to $48.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to have earned $4.34 per share on revenue of $12.52 billion in the latest quarter. Lockheed Martin will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.5 percent to $316.82 in pre-market trading.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported the intent to cut its quarterly dividend from $0.225 to $0.1125 per share. The company also said it intends to initiate an accelerated buyback for $150 million or more. Guess shares fell 2.1 percent to $16.31 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $32.15 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.3 percent to $58.54 in pre-market trading.
- Before the opening bell, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $16.34 billion. Procter & Gamble shares fell 1.7 percent to $104.20 in pre-market trading.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Brown & Brown shares gained 4.2 percent to $31.79 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to have earned $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.89 billion in the recent quarter. Coca-Cola will release earnings before the markets open. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.17 percent to close at $47.40 on Monday.
- Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) reported a 6.5 million common stock offering. Gritstone Oncology shares dropped 8.3 percent to $13.35 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. JetBlue shares rose 0.6 percent to $16.93 in pre-market trading.
