Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $747.31 million.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $769.80 million.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $251.94 million.
- AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $485.33 million.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $198.34 million.
- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $142.42 million.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $166.82 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $601.56 million.
- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $138.25 million.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $569.24 million.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $722.33 million.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $715.38 million.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $74.59 million.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $264.60 million.
- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $172.05 million.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $226.91 million.
