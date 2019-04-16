Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2019 5:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.62 billion.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion.
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $59.71 billion.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $856.40 million.
  • First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $430.50 million.
  • Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $165.47 million.
  • Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $704.12 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $18.53 billion.
  • United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $300.37 million.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
  • Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $294.68 million.
  • Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $99.76 million.
  • Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $133.03 million.
  • United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $47.63 million.
  • United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.36 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + BLK)

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo Kick Off Earnings Season With Strong Q1 Results
With More Big Bank Reports Ahead, New Life Seen In Housing, IPO Areas
Market Digests Trade, Brexit News Ahead Of Bank Earnings Reports
Congress Grills Bank CEOs On Systemic Risks, Russia, Executive Compensation
Starting Gun: Earnings Season To Start With Banks Amid Rate Worries
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves Releases Air Temperature Forecasts And Fleet Count Data In SONAR