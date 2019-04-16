Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.62 billion.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.02 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $19.63 billion.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $59.71 billion.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $856.40 million.
- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $430.50 million.
- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $165.47 million.
- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.
- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $704.12 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $18.53 billion.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $300.37 million.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $294.68 million.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $99.76 million.
- Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $133.03 million.
- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $47.63 million.
- United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.36 million.
