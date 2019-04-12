Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2019 4:18am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $813.79 million.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

