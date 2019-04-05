Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2019 5:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $628.19 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.3 percent to $33.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Franklin Covey shares gained 6.7 percent to $28.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit. Triumph shares gained 6 percent to $22.65 in after-hours trading.

  • Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast. Duluth shares dipped 18.8 percent to $19.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Aquabounty shares tumbled 16.5 percent to $2.54 in the after-hours trading session.

