5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019

Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $628.19 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.3 percent to $33.20 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Franklin Covey shares gained 6.7 percent to $28.10 in the after-hours trading session. Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit. Triumph shares gained 6 percent to $22.65 in after-hours trading.

