8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.7 percent to $178.40 in after-hours trading.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Resources Connection shares dipped 12.7 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) to post a quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.90 million after the closing bell. Franklin Covey shares gained 2.58 percent to close at $26.29 on Wednesday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) reported a proposed common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Sangamo Therapeutics shares fell 7.2 percent to $12.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $526.40 million. Schnitzer Steel shares rose 0.6 percent to $25.04 in after-hours trading.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.15 to $0.18 per share. Landec shares declined 14.8 percent to $11.06 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion in the latest quarter. RPM will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 2.6 percent to $61.00 in after-hours trading.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) reported a common stock offering. Size of the offering was not disclosed. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 21.4 percent to $1.03 in the after-hours trading session.
