Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $241.66 million.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.54 million.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.84 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.
