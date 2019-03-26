10 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 0.02 percent to $143.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 0.02 percent to $143.90 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $831.24 million after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 1.1 percent to $24.12 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $831.24 million after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 1.1 percent to $24.12 in after-hours trading. Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Red Hat shares gained 0.2 percent to $181.79 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: RHT) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Red Hat shares gained 0.2 percent to $181.79 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $396.97 million. Ollie's Bargain shares gained 0.9 percent to $81.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $396.97 million. Ollie's Bargain shares gained 0.9 percent to $81.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion in the latest quarter. Carnival will release earnings before the markets open. Carnival shares fell 1.1 percent to $56.05 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor