10 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 0.02 percent to $143.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $831.24 million after the closing bell. KB Home shares gained 1.1 percent to $24.12 in after-hours trading.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Red Hat shares gained 0.2 percent to $181.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $396.97 million. Ollie's Bargain shares gained 0.9 percent to $81.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion in the latest quarter. Carnival will release earnings before the markets open. Carnival shares fell 1.1 percent to $56.05 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $438.12 million. Conn's shares fell 0.2 percent to $23.80 in after-hours trading.
- Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) reported a $200 million offering of common stock. Myokardia shares dropped 3.6 percent to $50.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $232.84 million after the closing bell. Shoe Carnival shares rose 2.24 percent to close at $31.43 on Monday.
- Before the opening bell, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit shares rose 1.2 percent to $55.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $356.22 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares gained 0.1 percent to $233.80 in after-hours trading.
