Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $461.92 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $209.34 million.
- Yirendai Ltd – ADR (NYSE: YRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $199.33 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.53 million.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $810.00 thousand.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $883.85 million.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.77 million.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $310.00 thousand.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.